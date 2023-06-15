He’s Dating A Girl Who Just Admitted To Him That She’s Still Sleeping With Her Ex-Boyfriend

This 27-year-old guy is dating a girl who is 24, and they have been seeing one another for approximately a month.

They have been physically close so far, but a couple of days ago, she asked him if they could cut that out and just date without anything else going on.

Her reason for that is she wants to just take a look at how their “chemistry is,” and he said that it would be ok with him.

He appreciated her honesty, and that really wasn’t a problem with him at all. What did turn into an issue was what she said to him right after asking for a break from the physical things.

“She wants to meet other people, and that’s normal,” he explained. “So yesterday, I was FaceTiming her and found out that she still sees her ex and has [been sleeping] with him.”

“I don’t know how many times because I just didn’t care to ask, I also don’t have any feelings for her because of the length of the relationship. But this got me thinking afterward, “Maybe I am the rebound?”

This girl and her ex split up 9 months ago, and anyway, this new piece of information on her still being physical with her ex is kind of a red flag for him.

“I don’t want to be her rebound or her safety net…I was thinking maybe I should just ghost her and meet a new gal,” he said.

After considering it for a bit, he ultimately decided not to ghost her and instead confront her. So, he’s planning on speaking with her and ending things between them because he’s not cool with what she’s doing with her ex.

