He’s Feeling Confused That His Older Stepbrothers Finally Started Being Really Nice To Him After Their Parents Announced Their Divorce

If you have a step-sibling, you know how complex the relationship can be. Some kids find ways to instantly connect with their stepbrother or stepsister, while others need time to adjust to having that new relationship in their life.

One teenager is feeling confused after his older stepbrothers decided to finally show him some kindness and support after their parents announced they were getting a divorce.

He’s 19 and has two stepbrothers – Andrew, who’s 25, and Josh, who’s 23. His mom started dating their dad when he was 6, and they married five years later.

“My stepdad was cheating on Andrew and Josh’s mom with my mother, and that’s why my stepbrothers’ parents broke up,” he explained.

“I have never asked about the affair or what my mom knew, but my mother and stepdad eventually got married, so I guess some assumptions can be made.”

Over the years, Andrew and Josh struggled to have a good relationship with their dad and spent most of their time at their mom’s house. Meanwhile, he lived with his mom and stepdad full-time throughout his teenage years until he graduated high school and started college two years ago.

Because of their living situation and his stepbrothers’ rocky history with their dad, he never got to bond with his stepbrothers. This was disappointing, considering he always wanted them to get along.

However, a major announcement from his parents recently changed their relationship dynamic drastically.

After finishing exam season, his mom and stepdad revealed they were getting a divorce.

