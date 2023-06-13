He’s Furious With His Mom For Wanting To Wear A Fancy White Dress To His Wedding, Which Has Been Upsetting His Fiancée

When getting married, as a bride, there’s always that underlying fear that an obnoxious guest will wear white at your wedding. Could you imagine if that guest was your fiancé’s mother?

One man is frustrated with his mother after he found out that she’d be wearing a fancy white dress to his wedding, which has been upsetting his fiancée.

He and his fiancée are both 32 and getting married in July. They’ll be having a fairly large wedding with about 120 guests, and his parents have been very generous with helping to pay for it.

At the start of the wedding planning process, his dad kindly made it clear that just because he was going to help pay for the wedding didn’t mean that he or his mom should have any influence in making plans.

His mom sometimes has issues with being a bit demanding, so his dad promised to help take care of that.

“He said he would help if my mother became too bossy or controlling during the planning process,” he recalled.

“For the most part, we haven’t needed his help, but in a few instances, we’ve been pushed into doing things we did not want or envision for ourselves, including inviting guests with whom we have little connection.”

He decided to let small incidents like that slide because he didn’t want to pick fights with his mom. However, he recently found out what she wants to wear to the wedding, and he doesn’t think it’s something he can simply let go of.

While he and his fiancée were recently out to dinner with his parents, his mom mentioned that she had found a “lovely ivory dress” to wear to the wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.