He’s Getting Blasted On Social Media Because He Didn’t Accommodate His Friend’s Vegan Coworker At A Dinner Party

A few weeks ago, this guy decided to invite five of his friends over for a dinner party. And when he told his friends about the event, he also told everyone that they were allowed to bring a plus-one.

So, by Monday, four of his five friends had gotten back to him and confirmed they were bringing a plus-one. Afterward, he decided to make a group chat with everyone to ask about allergies and dietary restrictions.

Once everyone replied to him, he also put together a menu consisting of four dishes that could accommodate everyone– including garlic and onion stuffed chicken breast, homemade mac and cheese, a skirt steak fajita casserole, and herb biscuits. And by Wednesday, he was able to send out that menu to his friend group to ask for opinions.

Now, he recalled how everyone was fine with his initial menu. So, he planned to proceed with that.

But, the following Thursday afternoon, his fifth friend– who had not asked if they could have a plus-one– reached out and asked if they could invite their female coworker.

Still, he agreed and said that was fine since he had not gone shopping yet and figured cooking for one more person would be easy enough.

However, it just so happened that his friend’s coworker was vegan and never mentioned that to him– even though the menu had already been sent out.

“Maybe I should have asked about dietary restrictions, but I was at work and distracted,” he recalled.

Regardless, by the time Friday night rolled around, he had already begun prepping for the dinner party. And the same night, his friend decided to add their coworker to the group chat and ask what was on the menu.

