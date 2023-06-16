He’s Refusing To Pay His Daughter’s Tuition After She Dropped Out Of Her First Choice Of College

Every set of parents has a different plan in place for when their child goes off to college. Some parents are well-off enough to cover full tuition costs; some have their children take out student loans, etc.

One man is refusing to pay his daughter’s tuition costs after she dropped out of her first choice of college.

He’s 54 and has a 25-year-old daughter Cassie. He divorced Cassie’s mom 23 years ago. Cassie has lived with her mom most of the time but would stay with him on weekends growing up.

He takes a lot of pride in how he was able to provide for Cassie over the years. He always paid child support and got her whatever she needed, from new clothes to vacation tickets.

“As she got older, I tried to teach her lessons about work ethic, good education, and a meaningful and lucrative career,” he explained.

Cassie’s mom pressured her to go to a state school for college, and she settled on a school she wasn’t crazy about.

He started paying all her tuition costs, and she was a great student. She was taking a total of 18 credits and made it on the Dean’s list during her first few semesters. But then, things started going downhill.

After two years at school, Cassie’s academic performance worsened. Her credit count went down, and she started failing classes.

“It didn’t make sense,” he said.

