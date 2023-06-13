He’s Starting To Resent His Girlfriend Because She Cannot Regulate Her Stress And Body Image Issues, But He Isn’t Sure How To Communicate That

This 33-year-old guy has a 34-year-old girlfriend who is going through a rough patch right now.

Apparently, his girlfriend has been extremely stressed out about work for the past six months since there have been layoffs at her office. At the same time, she is also suffering from some body image issues.

So, he recalled how, in the beginning, he tried to be understanding and picked up the “slack” around their house.

For instance, he cooks nearly every day and handles almost all of the cleaning. He also goes grocery shopping and claims he never complains about taking over any of these responsibilities.

At the same time, he also tends to his girlfriend and tries to make her personally feel better.

“I massage her after her day at work when she’s stressed. I make time for her every time she needs someone. I take care of her,” he said.

However, now that a decent amount of time has passed and nothing has changed, he is beginning to get resentful. In fact, he detailed how a bunch of little things that his girlfriend does now seriously frustrates him.

She once tried to cook him a nice dinner, and he claimed to really appreciate that. But, whenever his girlfriend cooks, she reportedly just leaves the kitchen a huge mess– which he hates.

He knows that if he were to just cook the dinner, then he would clean as he went along. Instead, it actually just takes him longer to clean up his girlfriend’s mess after she decides to handle their meals.

