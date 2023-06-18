He’s Struggling To Feel Confident Because His Girlfriend Had A Glow-Up While He Gained 40 Pounds

When this 28-year-old guy met his girlfriend, who is 30, about a year and a half ago, she was not in the best place.

His girlfriend had been suffering from depression and low self-esteem following a breakup. So, she reportedly did not care much about her appearance and claimed she was the “ugliest” she had ever been after gaining weight from antidepressants.

Regardless of that, he was still attracted to his girlfriend because, first of all, she was honest and kind. Second, he genuinely thought she was a cute girl.

He, on the other hand, was regarded as a very attractive guy when they first met. Back then, he worked out regularly and was in great shape.

However, as time went on, some major changes happened in his life. Primarily, his work became pretty hectic.

Then, he was forced to take over his family’s business and deal with a ton of drama after one of his relatives embezzled a lot of money.

So, he was constantly feeling tired and had no motivation to work out. At the same time, he started to binge on food.

Then, during his free time, he mostly hung out with his girlfriend.

“Because being around her is one of the few things that make me feel better, and I want to make sure we don’t drift apart due to me not having time for her,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.