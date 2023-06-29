He’s Supposed To Be Getting Married Soon, But He Wants To Call It Off, And He Knows Everyone Is Going To Hate Him For It

This 34-year-old man has been in a relationship with his 33-year-old fiancée for the last 4 years, and everything with them has been nothing but a rollercoaster.

They encounter ups, and they encounter downs. They fight a lot, but he can look back and say that they have had a ton of fun together in some moments too.

He’s supposed to be marrying her soon, but he really wants to call it all off, and he feels as if his “heart is in a million pieces” over this dilemma.

“I always promised myself that I wouldn’t ever be in a relationship where fighting and sadness controlled my life, but yet again, here I am because I love her,” he explained.

“Each fight puts me in a longer rut afterward. I’ve always been 50/50 on kids, and she ignores it because she thinks I’ll be an amazing father.”

“She’s ignored my desperate attempts to fix things she needed to until NOW because I’m finally at a point where I’m snapping, and I don’t know how to recover.”

For the last two evenings straight, his fiancée has started major fights with him, and over the course of the last 5 days, he can’t look at being with her in a positive light any longer.

He does feel guilty about wanting to end their relationship here, as he knows she’s going to fight back and argue that he can’t just walk away after spending 4 years of his life with her.

The problem is that it has taken his fiancée 4 years to even begin to understand what he needs, yet she refuses to do anything about that.

