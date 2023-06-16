He’s Talking About Whether Or Not You Should You Listen To Your Friends When They Dish Out Breakup Advice

It can be comforting to reach out to friends and family when going through a difficult time. Some may just offer their support, and some may choose to offer you some advice of their own. Should you always listen to your friends and family’s breakup advice?

TikTok creator Cole Zesiger (@colezesiger) shares his advice on whether or not you should take the advice of others after going through a breakup.

Cole explains that there is not really a straight yes or no answer to this question. It really depends on the specific situation you are going through, as well as the type of friends that you have and what they might say to you.

You are almost certainly going to have those friends that are tired of seeing you get hurt and will advise you to forget about the person that broke your heart. While your friends might mean well, it can definitely be hard to hear.

“This can be hard because it may feel like they’re not really being understanding of you. However, your friends and family have a special power in this situation that you don’t have: they’re not in it,” Cole explains.

When you are in this type of situation, it can be so hard to see clearly through the clouds of anxiety, sadness, and strong emotion. It’s most helpful for you to have your friends and family members support you with empathy and understanding.

“Their eyes and their viewpoint can be a lot more valuable than what even you can see,” Cole says.

If your friends are just telling you to simply forget about the person/situation and move forward without taking the time to consider your position, you are not really obligated to listen to them or take their advice.

“Find someone that’s willing to be empathetic towards you and hear both sides of the story. Be humble enough to share it with them and be humble enough to accept that they may see things better than you can,” advises Cole.

