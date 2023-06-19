He’s Threatening To Kick His Stepdaughter Out Of His House After She Stole A $500 Gift From One Of His Daughters

Establishing a healthy relationship between a stepparent and a stepchild is not easy. Sometimes, a bond takes a long time to form, and it can take years before everyone starts to get along.

One man is threatening to kick his stepdaughter out of his house after she stole a very expensive gift from one of his daughters.

He’s 42-years-old and has two teenage daughters. His eldest daughter’s name is Casey, and she recently turned 19. Four years ago, his wife passed away due to breast cancer. About a year and a half ago, he started dating his girlfriend, Vicky.

He loves Vicky and invited her and her 24-year-old daughter, Heather, to live with him and his daughters. The only problem was that Heather was very rude to him.

“Almost from the beginning, Heather wasn’t very nice towards me, to say the least,” he explained.

“I tried to get to know her and at least establish a cordial relationship, but nothing worked. She was very disrespectful and hateful to me but also to her mother.”

Heather also had an issue where she would pick fights with his two daughters, and he did his best to nip that in the bud immediately.

He discovered that Heather was often the instigator and told her that if she had any problems, she should direct them toward him instead of his daughters.

After that, things were alright in their household for a little while. That is until recently.

