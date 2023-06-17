His Cousin’s Wedding Planning Process Was A Nightmare, And Then His Cousin Found Out That His Bridezilla Fiancée Cheated

If you’re worried about things going wrong during your wedding or as you plan your wedding, you’re not alone.

Many couples often have anxiety over making sure their big day goes well. Hopefully, you can take comfort in knowing that few weddings top how awful this one was.

One man is getting ready to get married in a month, and he’s been reflecting on his cousin’s nightmarish wedding.

You might not even be able to call it an official wedding because things went so south that his cousin didn’t even get married as planned.

Ten years ago, his cousin was engaged to his college girlfriend. Before they were engaged, his cousin went on a month-long trip and came home to find out that his girlfriend was pregnant. Therefore, she started putting pressure on him to get married, and he eventually did.

His cousin’s fiancée was determined to get married only a month after their engagement because she didn’t want her baby bump to show.

This meant their wedding had to be planned in only five weeks. If that wasn’t difficult enough, things got even worse for this young couple.

His cousin’s fiancée became a very demanding bride-to-be. Things began falling apart with her bridal party when she expected them to pay for a venue to host a bridal shower, attend a destination bachelorette party, and buy her gifts for each event.

They had to settle on having a fun casino night two weeks before the wedding date, but his cousin’s fiancée had a tantrum.

