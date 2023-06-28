His Daughter Recently Passed Away Before Opening Her Birthday Presents, But Then His Sister And Mom Called Him Selfish For Not Giving The Gifts To His Sister’s Kids

Many of us can’t begin to imagine what losing a child must be like. It comes with tremendous grief, and many parents need so much time to start healing.

One man whose daughter recently died of cancer never got to open her birthday presents, and he doesn’t want to give them to his sister’s children.

He’s 41 and has been a single dad to his 14-year-old daughter. Two years ago, she was tragically diagnosed with cancer that eventually spread to her brain. He’s been amazed by his daughter’s strength during her battle with the disease.

Earlier this month, his daughter was admitted to the hospital one day before her birthday.

“She told me she wanted to wait until she got home to open presents and celebrate her birthday,” he remembered.

“So she and I ended up eating cake and watching movies in her hospital room for her birthday. After that, her health declined pretty rapidly. A week later, she passed away.”

He had all of his daughter’s birthday presents set up for when she got home, and although she passed, he hasn’t been able to move them.

The other day, his mom, dad, and sister went to his house for the first time since his daughter’s death. They all wanted to work together on a slideshow of pictures for his daughter’s funeral. While working, his sister spotted the presents and asked about them.

When he explained that the presents were for his daughter, but she never got to open them, and he didn’t have the capacity to move them, his sister and mom suggested that he give the presents to his twin nieces for their upcoming 13th birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.