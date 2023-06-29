His Ex-Girlfriend Had An Affair With His Brother Eight Years Ago, And He Just Received An Invitation To Their Wedding

When this 39-year-old man was just 16 years old, both of his parents passed away. So, ever since then, he has been the main caretaker for his younger brother, Justin, who is now 33.

And because his brother was just 10 years old at the time of the loss, he became responsible for running their household. He claimed that Justin was the apple of his eye, and he did everything for his younger brother.

In hindsight, he realizes that he might have spoiled Justin. He was the breadwinner for both of them, which meant he never got to date a lot.

Well, that was until he met a woman named Melissa about 10 years ago. After meeting his girlfriend, they really hit it off and dated for two years.

Everything seemed to be going great after their second anniversary, too, and he knew that his brother also loved his girlfriend.

But then, one day, he eavesdropped on a conversation that Melissa was having with one of her friends and found out that, basically, his entire relationship had been a lie.

It all began when Melissa’s friend started asking her about him. And in the beginning, his girlfriend claimed to love him a lot and said she appreciated that he took care of her in every single way.

However, things turned ugly right afterward. Melissa went on to admit how she thought he was pretty average when it came to hooking up.

This prompted Melissa’s friend to ask if she planned to talk to him about that or even just how she was unhappy in the relationship. And at that point, his girlfriend admitted that she was really just fixated on his brother, Justin.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.