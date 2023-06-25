His Friend Ghosted His Girlfriend After Finding Out That She Was Battling Breast Cancer, And He’s Angry At His Friend For Being So Heartless

This 24-year-old guy has a 28-year-old male friend who recently confided in him about a messy situation. And now, he has been unable to speak to his friend ever since he found out what they did.

Apparently, his friend had been talking to a woman for a while. And it just so happened that the woman was already engaged to be wed– which was obviously pretty messed up.

Regardless, his friend and the woman wound up “clicking,” and they really hit it off for a while.

So, his friend later found out that the woman even decided to leave her fiancé to start a new relationship.

“Because of reasons my friend did not clarify,” he said.

After that, things actually started to become serious, and his friend and the woman kept talking for three months.

But, out of the blue, things took a tragic turn. One day, the woman told his friend that she went to get a check-up after encountering some health issues.

“And she found out that she had stage three breast cancer,” he revealed.

Now, his friend was understandably devastated to hear about the woman’s diagnosis. However, the pair still continued talking– even though they were not yet exclusive.

