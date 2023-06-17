His Girlfriend Cheated On Him, Had A Child With Another Guy, And Now Wants Him Back

This 22-year-old guy and his 24-year-old girlfriend started out as friends, and that all began back when they were just toddlers.

He has had a crush on her since forever, and now that they’re all grown up, they began dating seriously for several months.

“I’ve always had feelings for her, and I thought she was my soul mate,” he explained. “We had a lot of plans and goals to complete together, but she acted to play games and left me for another dude.”

“Obviously, it hurt, and I am still feeling some sort of betrayal over it. The thing is, she had a baby with that guy.”

He understandably was so hurt that he cut her out of his life entirely, despite the fact that she kept on attempting to remain friends with him.

He never bought into that, and he remained steadfast in keeping her out of his life for good. But that all changed not that long ago when he ended up running into her several times.

When he got to see her, he did end up having a couple of deep conversations with her where they both shared their feelings with one another.

“The thing is, I am not the same,” he said. “I started making high 6 digits a year, and I think for somebody my age, I am doing very good.”

“I just recently bought a house months ago, I am able to afford the things I like, and I am living comfortably.”

