His Girlfriend Decided To Google His Name, Found An Old Photo Of Him And His Ex, And Was Furious At Him Afterward

This 35-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 25, for about eight months now. And just last weekend, he decided to surprise her with a weekend trip to La Jolla, California and rented a beautiful Airbnb.

But, after he sent a screenshot of the Airbnb booking to his girlfriend, everything went sideways.

Apparently, he had no idea that his Airbnb account still had a photo of him and his ex-girlfriend set as the profile picture.

“I created this Airbnb account nine years ago, and it was an innocent oversight. In my excitement, I sent this picture to her to show the booking and have her get ready for the weekend,” he recalled.

But his girlfriend obviously noticed the photo of his ex, and it sparked a massive fight. She thought it was unbelievable that he would send such a picture, and she even claimed that they were done.

Eventually, though, he was able to explain the mistake. And while he didn’t think his girlfriend necessarily “got over” the whole situation, she did gain a better understanding and forgive him.

That’s why, after everything cooled down, they still decided to head out to the Airbnb in La Jolla for a nice weekend.

Things were going great, too, until their final evening of the trip while they were at dinner with his girlfriend’s aunt and friend.

For context, he knew that his girlfriend had reached out to her aunt following the Airbnb profile picture incident to talk about the whole situation.

