His Girlfriend Feels Like They’re On “Business Trips” Instead of Dates If They Don’t Eat When They Go Out

This 26-year-old guy currently has a 25-year-old girlfriend who is very passionate about eating out. So, she regularly goes out for meals with her friends at least once a week and spends a decent amount of money on these outings.

In fact, the funds his girlfriend doles out for these dinners actually shocks him– since, last month, she spent more at restaurants than he did on all of his groceries.

Still, he realizes that since it’s her money, she can do whatever she wants.

More recently, however, his girlfriend’s tendency to eat out has started to interfere with their relationship.

While he enjoys dates that involve activities– such as going to the zoo, taking walks, or simply sightseeing– his girlfriend always wants their dates to involve eating out.

So, after he suggested that they visit the zoo together soon for a date, his girlfriend immediately asked if they would be eating there, too.

But there are a few reasons why he really does not want to eat out on every single date. First of all, he has been trying to be more aware of his finances, which is why he often cooks at home.

On top of that, he is also recovering from an eating disorder and trying to establish a healthier relationship with food. So, in the process, he has decided to eliminate any foods that are sugary, starchy, or carb-heavy.

This directly clashes with his girlfriend, though, who is a very picky eater.

