His Girlfriend Has Been Obsessing Over Her Weight, And When He Tried To Feed Her Mac And Cheese For Dinner, She Started Crying

This guy is currently dating a girl who is 25, and she recently has begun obsessing over her weight.

This new obsession of hers has resulted in her picking up some habits that he describes as pretty terrible.

His girlfriend constantly refers to herself as fat, and she always tells him that she hates her body as well.

“She was recently diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which causes her to gain weight easier,” he explained.

It’s not really clear what the real cause of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is, but it’s a hormonal disorder that also is a common reason women can experience infertility.

Since women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome struggle with hormonal imbalances, it can result in weight gain.

Other side effects include cysts, acne, thinning hair, and abnormal growth of hair.

So, his girlfriend has ended up gaining 25 pounds over the course of the two years that they have been together.

He never asked his girlfriend about her weight gain; she simply told him what the number was on the scale.

