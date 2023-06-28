His Girlfriend Has Been Saving Up To Travel To All Of The Disney Theme Parks In The World, And He Upset Her When He Said It Was Childish And A Waste Of Her Money

People have a lot of opinions on the concept of “Disney adults,” or grown-ups who still love going to Disney World and Disney culture.

At the end of the day, people should be allowed to go where they feel joy. If that’s Disney World, so be it!

One man recently upset his girlfriend after he made fun of her idea to travel to all of the Disney theme parks in the world.

He’s 30 years old and has a 29-year-old girlfriend named Tera. Tera works in healthcare and makes six figures.

For the last 15 years, Tera began setting aside some money for a special fund she called her “stupid money,” which she would start spending on something fun and non-practical when she turned 30.

Over the three years they’ve been dating, Tera’s been bringing up her “stupid money,” so there was a lot of anticipation surrounding what she’d want to do.

Finally, the other day, Tera went to his place and revealed what she wanted to do with her money.

Tera told him she wanted to go to Disney World. He thought this was odd, considering she had already been, and her family used to live near Disney World.

But then, Tera clarified that she wanted to go to every Disney theme park in the world and take him with her. She’d also cover the cost of plane tickets, hotel rooms, etc.

