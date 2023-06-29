His Girlfriend Is Acting Like His Roommate When They’re Supposed To Be A Team, And She’s Not Pulling Her Weight With Chores Around Their House

This 25-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend have been together for 3 years and have been living together for 2 years. But lately, he hasn’t felt like the two of them are really a team and isn’t sure what to do about it.

They typically divide the house chores pretty evenly to make it fair for them both, but he has realized that she isn’t very flexible when it comes to helping each other out with things around the house.

For example, it was recently his turn to do the dishes, but while he was finishing them up, he began to feel pretty dizzy and went to go sit down. The only dishes that were remaining were a bowl and a mug, so he asked his girlfriend if she would mind washing them since he was not feeling well.

She didn’t agree to take care of it and just kept reminding him that it was his turn, and when she could sense his frustration, she tried to ease it by telling him that she loved him.

“I have helped her with the dishes when she’s been ill and not feeling great, so it hurt that she refused to do the same thing for me,” he explained.

On a different day, his girlfriend was doing some laundry, and she asked him if he had clothes that he needed to wash. He went ahead and grabbed some of his dirty laundry and added it to her pile as she was loading up the machine.

A few minutes later, his girlfriend went to tell him to put his clothes into the machine. Confused, he soon realized that she had deliberately left out his clothes that he had added to the pile and never loaded them with her clothes.

“I told her stuff like this is getting ridiculous and that we’re supposed to be a team, and she’s acting like we’re roommates until she expects help, and then she acts like we should be a team,” he said.

However, she refused to believe that any of his claims were true and told him that he was being unreasonable and harsh by pointing out all the times he’s helped her and all of the times she’s refused to help him.

