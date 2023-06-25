His Girlfriend Is So Affectionate With Him That He Feels Suffocated And Annoyed

This 26-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have known one another for around 2 years.

They started out hooking up, and then 6 months ago, they decided to begin an official relationship.

Now, their relationship is the most uncomplicated one he’s ever been in because his girlfriend is a great person.

“She’s not toxic, truly loves me, and has no major red flags,” he explained. “Which makes me feel even more guilty about this.”

“She’s a very affectionate person. In some ways, a little too affectionate. She always wants to be around, always together.”

“We’re living in the same house (due to circumstances), and she’s still never satisfied. She always wants to spend more time together, doing everything with me. Sleep, gym, TV, cooking, walks, shopping, weekends…literally everything we do, it’s together.”

On top of that, his girlfriend kisses and hugs him like crazy on a daily basis, without fail. They both work from home, and his girlfriend will visit him every 10 or 15 minutes just to say that she misses him.

He works in the room right next to her, so he doesn’t understand how she can be so clingy.

He never can have more than a couple of moments of time to himself. When they do go out, his girlfriend has to be touching him and as close as she can physically get.

