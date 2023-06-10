His Girlfriend Keeps Having Meltdowns At Family Gatherings, So It’s Now Tough To Get Invited Back

This 28-year-old guy has a 26-year-old girlfriend who keeps having meltdowns at his family gatherings.

And due to that, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for him to bring his girlfriend into social situations without risking some uncomfortable incidents.

The most recent incident occurred this past weekend when he and his girlfriend went to his mother’s sixtieth birthday dinner at a Mexican restaurant.

“For the record, my girlfriend has Autism, food sensitivities to a lot of things, and is vegan,” he prefaced.

So, while he claimed the meal was great– and he was able to help his girlfriend find something to eat– it was still difficult.

Apparently, his girlfriend just began crying as soon as she was unable to locate certain foods on the menu.

Then, after they ordered some chips and guacamole, the guacamole was brought out with cheese on top as well. And the server brought over the dish quite quickly– setting it down before leaving.

Still, instead of his girlfriend saying she didn’t realize the guac came with cheese and asking for a modification, she just had a meltdown and started crying– which he claimed made his family very uncomfortable.

“And while I do feel really sorry for my girlfriend, and know meltdowns can be detrimental, I also feel sorry for my mom since this has happened multiple times at family gatherings,” he said.

