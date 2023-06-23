His Girlfriend Never Cooks, Cleans, And Requires A Ton of Attention, So He Isn’t Sure How To Tell Her That She Needs To Act Like An Adult

This 23-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 25, for just over six months now.

And he revealed how he genuinely loves his girlfriend and feels like their relationship has been wonderful.

But recently, he claimed that he has been feeling some strain because his girlfriend does not really contribute to certain adult responsibilities.

For instance, she does not know how to cook and never really has any food to eat at her house. So, he is getting pretty tired of wasting money on fast food all the time or simply always paying for both of their meals.

It is also important to note that he and his girlfriend both work full-time jobs. At the same time, he is also attending college online.

“So I have a pretty busy schedule when it comes to finding the time to do my college work along with everything else,” he said.

On top of him always either cooking or buying them food, his girlfriend has apparently also required a lot of his attention lately.

And he feels like he just does not have the time, money, or energy to constantly cater to all of her needs.

He claimed that she barely cleans her own apartment, never cooks, and always wants to be with him every waking minute of the day.

