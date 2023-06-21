His Girlfriend Told Him That If He Let Her Hookup With Another Guy, She Would Love Him Even More

This 29-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, for about two and a half months.

They apparently first met in Paris but have been doing long-distance ever since– because he is still in Paris, and she is currently in Portugal.

His girlfriend’s plan is to continue living in Portugal for six more months at least, too.

“But she says she wants to come to Paris after that,” he said.

Since his girlfriend is originally from Mexico, though, this is actually her first time ever living away from home.

So, they have made sure to stay in touch– texting every single day for the past three months.

He claimed that they had also seen each other in person twice.

“She came to spend four days with me in Paris a couple of weeks ago, and it was amazing,” he recalled.

They were also planning to see each other again soon.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.