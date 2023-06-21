His Girlfriend Was Incredibly Cruel To His Mom’s Friend At A Family Dinner Party, And After He Told Her To Stop, She Left The Party Alone

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who had terrible manners?

One man was recently appalled by some of the things his girlfriend said at a dinner party and was later accused of “silencing” her.

He’s 28-years-old and has been dating a 25-year-old woman named Nancy for two months. They met on a blind date set up by his friend and continued to see each other regularly. Although they hadn’t officially declared themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, Nancy automatically assumed they were on that level.

The main issue he’s been having with Nancy is that although she’s nice most of the time, in some instances, she can be really mean and make nasty comments about people’s appearances. She is self-aware and oddly takes pride in calling herself a “bit of a mean girl.”

“These insults can happen anywhere and anytime and can be targeted at literally anyone,” he explained.

“Of course, she never says these things about the person right in front of them.”

A few days ago, he invited Nancy to a gathering his family was hosting in honor of his mom’s good friend Sarah, who had just gotten out of the hospital for cancer treatment. He and Sarah’s families are very close, so it was a very special day.

Sarah was very thin and had no hair due to her chemotherapy. Unfortunately, once Nancy saw her, she started smirking like she wanted to say something rude about her appearance. He begged Nancy not to say anything rude, and she agreed before telling him he was “ruining her fun.”

Later during the party, he sat and chatted with his mom and younger sister. Nancy walked over and joined them. Before long, Nancy started making horrific remarks about Sarah’s appearance, making fun of her balding and comparing her to someone with an eating disorder.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.