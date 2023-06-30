His Girlfriend Will Not See Him Because She Demanded $200, And He Refused To Hand It Over

This 28-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, for about three years. And while he claims that their relationship isn’t perfect, he “thinks” they are good.

He currently owns a home; meanwhile, his girlfriend has her own great apartment. And recently, she decided to go on a trip together with her family.

But his girlfriend does not fly often. So, the day before she left for the trip, he paid $100 to get his girlfriend an Uber and comfort food for the flight.

The following day, his girlfriend left for the airport. However, her flight wound up getting delayed, so he texted her the entire time for reassurance.

And that evening, she ultimately just stayed at a hotel for the night. While there, she apparently met a couple and hung out with them.

“She said she enjoyed the day,” he recalled.

Anyway, she returned home from her trip this past Wednesday afternoon, and they made plans to meet up this weekend.

Right now, meeting up otherwise isn’t super easy since they live 30 minutes away from each other, and the trip involves tolls.

Ever since his girlfriend got home, though, he has noticed that she’s had a bit of an attitude.

