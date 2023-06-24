His Girlfriend’s Brother Made Fun Of The Fact That His Mom Cuts Vegetables For Him, So He Kicked Him Out Of The House, And Now His Girlfriend Is Upset

When you’re born with a disability or get an injury at some point that prevents you from doing basic tasks, you often have to get inventive or seek help from those around you.

One man recently kicked his brother-in-law out of his house after he made fun of him for getting cooking help from his mom because he’s disabled.

He’s 30-years-old and was born with a bone missing in one of his arms, which means he only has one finger on it. Additionally, that arm is in a fixed position, and he cannot straighten it.

As he grew up, his parents raised him so that he’d be able to do many things for himself and live independently. However, there are some things he physically cannot do that he needs assistance with.

He loves to cook, but some things in the kitchen are tricky for him. For instance, although he can roughly chop vegetables, he can’t finely dice things on his own. So, his mom, who lives nearby, will often drop off bags of finely diced vegetables for him to cook with and put them in his freezer for him.

“I asked her to do this when I lived on my own for the first time because I was fed up with sending onions flying all over my kitchen if I used a knife or it turning to mush if I used the food processor,” he explained.

He has a 28-year-old girlfriend who moved in a while ago that has zero interest in cooking, so he cooks for both of them most of the time. His girlfriend has never had an issue with his mom cutting vegetables for him and even appreciates it since she doesn’t have the knack for it herself.

However, he recently was made fun of by his girlfriend’s 35-year-old brother, who he refers to as his brother-in-law.

“Her brother is currently staying with us and has been for the last four weeks since his ex threw him out because of how lazy he is,” he said.

