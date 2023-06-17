His Husband Lost Both Of His Wedding Rings, And Now He Feels Disappointed In His Carelessness

As human beings, we all misplace or lose things from time to time. It happens, and thankfully many items are replaceable. However, certain things are terrible to misplace and devastating to lose, like a wedding ring.

One man’s husband recently misplaced and lost both of his wedding rings, and he can’t help but feel upset that his husband took them off in the first place.

He’s 54 years old, and his husband is 46. They’ve been married for years, and this is his husband’s second marriage, as he sadly lost his first husband to cancer.

He loves his husband but always couldn’t stand this one habit he had – he would take off his two wedding rings to do various activities throughout the day, like cooking, lifting weights at the gym, applying lotion or sunscreen, etc.

Last week, they both panicked when his husband couldn’t find his wedding rings. He couldn’t remember if he had taken them off before working out at the gym or at home, so they both sprung into action to find them.

They turned the apartment upside down and asked everyone at the gym if they had seen the rings, but there was no luck. He also decided they would put up flyers with pictures of the rings on the route from their apartment to the gym, just in case.

Although he’s tried to remain empathetic with his husband, he can’t help but feel upset over the situation.

“The rings symbolize the relationship, and what he and I do with the rings [has] meaning as well,” he said.

“I have never liked that he takes them off. He is trying to protect them from wear, but I see that wear and a symbol of a relationship maturing over time.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.