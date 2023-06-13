His Sister Accused Him Of Stealing Her In-Laws After He Fell In Love With Her Fiancé’s Younger Brother Right Before Her Wedding

Having a great relationship with your in-laws is such a treat. You become part of another family and get introduced to a network of people who care about you.

One man recently was accused of “stealing” his sister’s in-laws away from her after he fell in love with her fiancé’s younger brother right before her wedding.

He’s 25 and has a 27-year-old sister who is engaged. For a long time, he thought his relationship with his sister was solid until he found out that she saw him as the “golden child” growing up and resented him for getting better treatment from their parents.

“I honestly thought the whole thing was pretty silly, especially since we were both years out of being under our parents’ roof at this point, so we went a while without talking,” he said.

“We saw each other at family events but didn’t really speak.”

When his sister got engaged about a year ago, he was invited to the engagement party and saw it as her extending an olive branch and trying to patch up their relationship.

There, he met his sister’s finacé’s younger brother. They got along very well and hit it off. Over the next year, they became friends and eventually decided to enter a relationship a month before his sister’s wedding.

He loves his boyfriend’s family and has been welcomed very warmly by his parents. When he met them for the first time, he felt like he was immediately part of the family and appreciated how they were more genuine than his actual parents.

However, when he told his sister about how he met her future in-laws, she became super upset because she didn’t receive as grand of a welcome into their family.

