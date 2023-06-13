His Sister Made His Wife Watch Her Kids, So Now He’s Selling His Part Of The Duplex They Both Own

Some people think the idea of living in a house big enough to share with a sibling when you’re older sounds cute and fun. However, many would disagree.

One man and his family have been living in the same house as his sister, who always has his wife take care of her kids.

He’s 28 and has a 45-year-old sister. They co-own a house that used to be a duplex, but they tore down the dividing wall years ago, and now it’s one large house.

His sister has two girls, while he and his wife have two sons and are expecting a third baby. They all live under the same roof, but the house has plenty of room with three extra bedrooms.

Although space isn’t the issue, he struggles to set boundaries with his sister. She constantly asks him and his wife to take care of her girls and take them everywhere.

“She takes ‘needing a break’ to the extreme, and it’s always when the warm weather hits,” he explained.

He believes his sister’s weight plays a role in this, as she is overweight and often has difficulty getting around when it’s warmer.

Now, he and his wife are starting to get stressed out by how often they end up taking their nieces everywhere, on top of having to manage their two boys.

“She’s been asking my wife pretty much daily to take the girls with her every single place she goes,” he said.

