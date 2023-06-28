His Wife Bashes Every Woman That He Mentions Is Attractive, But When He Told Her She’s His Type So That Means She’s Grouped In With The Rest Of These Women, She Freaked Out

When some people are going through a rough time or are insecure about their looks, they often judge others based on their appearance.

One man has been frustrated with his wife, who bashes every woman he mentions is attractive.

He truly loves his wife and thinks she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He plans on starting a family with her one day and says she is a “knockout” regarding looks.

However, his wife starts to get intense whenever he mentions other women, like exes or women he’s mentioned were pretty; she starts to go off on tangents insulting their looks.

She’s told him before that she doesn’t understand his taste in women or how he finds some of those women attractive.

At first, he never said anything because he truly didn’t care for those women as much as he does his wife.

“What’s the point of sticking up for someone not relevant to my life?” he asked.

“But eventually, it started to bother me. I started to feel like I was being insulted because I was never interested in these girls. I eventually spoke up and explained that when she’s relentlessly bashing these women, it actually makes me feel bad about myself.”

While he admits that not every woman he ever dated was stunning, some were genuinely gorgeous. So when his wife bashes them, it hits his ego, and he gets upset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.