His Wife Told Him To Not Make Pancakes For Their Toddler Son So He Could Eat Fruit Instead, But When Their Son Threw A Fit, His Wife Asked Him To Make The Pancakes And He Said No

This man is currently married, and his wife is the kind of person who always wants to change things, which really irritates him.

For example, his wife will intervene and change the way he’s cooking something, and she will also change around any plans that he makes.

He is so fed up with his wife’s behavior that when his wife does attempt to take control over what he’s doing or what he’s making, he just walks off.

So if he’s in the kitchen trying to make food, and his wife comes in to try to take over, he just lets her and leaves the kitchen.

His wife is of the opinion that she’s better at things than he is, but she routinely will step in and mess something up that he’s working on, leaving him to have to fix things later on.

On Friday night, he told his son that Saturday morning will be pancake day. His son got super happy, and he was really looking forward to the following morning.

At bedtime, he and his son did a routine little dance and song to celebrate their upcoming pancakes.

Well, on Saturday morning, he woke up and headed to the kitchen to make pancakes for his son when his wife stopped to question him about what he was doing.

He stated it was pancake day, and then his wife replied that they have fruit, and he thought she mentioned it could go along with the pancakes.

