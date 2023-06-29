His Wife Wants All Of Her Dreams To Come True Right Now, But He Cannot Financially Support Them Alone And Thinks She’s Lazy And Entitled

This 26-year-old guy currently has a job that is extremely stressful and frequently demands that he works 70-hour weeks.

While he pursued college, he did not receive much financial help from his parents, either. So, he worked hard, paid his own way, and has now secured what he thinks is a “decent job.”

Due to this, he is now also extremely budget-conscious and accumulated large savings before he tied the knot with his 26-year-old wife.

His wife, though, came from a starkly different family than he did. Her parents apparently gave her everything she ever needed. So, his wife barely had to work until she got married.

And right now, she does work a typical nine-to-five job. But she is never required to work weekends and also works very little (if any) overtime.

“She earns one-third of what I do, and she has the option to work overtime but never does,” he explained.

“When she gets home from work, she just sits and is lazy all night– reading or sitting on her phone.”

He, on the other hand, handles most of the household chores in terms of maintenance and cleaning.

So, after work, he is sometimes met with frustrating tasks at home– such as a pile of dishes sitting in the sink, just waiting to be cleaned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.