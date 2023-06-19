Honey Is The Third Most Adulterated Food In The U.S., But Here’s How You Can Tell If What You’re Getting Is The Real Deal Or Not

Unfortunately, maple syrup isn’t the only food in America that has been altered significantly beyond its true form.

Honey is also a victim of adulteration. In fact, it is the third most adulterated food in the U.S. The fake honey is made with small amounts of real honey that is mixed with sugars and syrups, such as high fructose corn and rice.

These additives are less expensive and easier to produce than real honey. So consumers purchasing honey for its health benefits are being duped into believing they’re receiving more nutrients than they really are.

Honey is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. Many people add it to their morning tea as a flavor boost or use it to treat coughs.

However, extra artificial ingredients found in honey, such as high fructose corn syrup, contribute to inflammation, lessening the strength of the positive effects that honey offers.

Fake honey has not been deemed a threat to public health, but it’s still an issue. It’s impossible to discern just how much of the honey supply has been modified with artificial sweeteners.

Some studies out there have claimed that 76 percent of the honey on store shelves is fake, while an analysis conducted by the Honey Authenticity Project stated that it’s 33 percent.

You might be questioning if there are laws in place that should prevent this type of fraud from happening. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) does have a honey grading system, but it has its flaws.

The system is supposed to tell consumers about the quality of the product they’re buying. However, many manufacturers don’t follow the guidelines that have been established because there is no requirement for honey to be officially inspected and graded before being sold.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.