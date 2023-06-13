If You Have Ever Felt Overwhelmed Trying To Figure Out How Much To Tip Your Hairdresser, Here Are A Few Dos And Don’ts

Have you ever felt overwhelmed trying to figure out how much to tip your hairdresser?

You are obsessed with your new look and want to tip properly but are not sure what the standard is for this type of service.

Here are some dos and don’ts when it comes to leaving a tip at the hair salon.

The standard amount to tip is 20% of the cost, similar to tipping etiquette at restaurants. For service workers like hairdressers who rely on tips from customers being a part of their income, 20% is a respectable amount to give.

It is good to show you gratitude for the fabulous new look the hair salon just gave you!

Now here’s where things can get confusing. What if you had separate people who styled, colored, and washed your hair? You want to make sure that each of them is appreciated for their part, but you are not sure if you need to tip them individually or not.

Typically, you only need to pay attention to the total cost and tip 20% of that amount. Your tip will be divided evenly between all of the team members that worked together on your hair.

It’s also important to remember to bring cash if you can for tipping. Some salons do not offer tipping through credit cards, so it’s always best to be prepared and stop by an ATM before your appointment.

Did you use a coupon or gift certificate to get this service done? Ask or look on the salon’s website to find out the original cost of the service or treatment that you got so that you can still properly tip based on the work that was done.

