If You Think That Pearls Are Dated, They’re Actually Back In Style, And Here’s How You Can Wear Them Without Looking Like A First Lady

One of the most classic accessories is a simple string of pearls. However, some may argue that the classic pearl necklace is dated.

But pearls are making a comeback in different styles and are still essential to the jewelry lover’s collection.

Pearls are a great gem to wear because they can go with just about everything. Whether you pair them with silver or gold jewelry, they’re reliable and sure to give you a clean and elegant look without too much effort.

If a plain pearl necklace is not really your thing or makes you feel too mature, here are some other ways to incorporate stunning pearls into your wardrobe!

If you’re ever in a rush to get ready and don’t have much time to pick out an elaborate pair of earrings to go with your outfit, a pair of pearl studs is a perfect go-to choice.

Whether big or small or surrounded by silver or gold, pearl stud earrings are an excellent option for making your everyday outfit look a bit more classy.

While pearl necklaces are great, sometimes it’s nice to wear pearls more subtly, especially if you’re into more minimalistic looks. A pearl ring is a great option for those who love tiny pearls and make for a beautifully delicate accessory.

Whether it’s a bunch of tiny pearls wrapped around a band or a statement pearl placed in the center of a ring, this accessory is bound to make you feel like a lovely mermaid. Or, if you want something more light and fun, a pearl hair barrette is a great option.

There are still ways to wear a pearl necklace without looking like Julia Child or a first lady (not that they don’t look fabulous in their pearls!).

