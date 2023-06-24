If You Want To Bake Some Star-Spangled Sweets For The Fourth Of July, Check Out Her Recipe For A Red, White, And Blue Bundt Cake

Show your patriotic spirit this Fourth of July by baking up a storm of star-spangled sweets! We know that the desserts are sometimes put on the back burner because you’re so busy firing up the grill and tending to the burgers and hot dogs.

That’s why we’re introducing something that’s simple and quick to whip up. TikToker Katherine Salom (@girlgonegrilling) has a recipe for a festive red, white, and blue bundt cake that will make you proud to be an American!

It looks a lot more complicated than it actually is, which will definitely score you some points with the guests.

Start by adding a box of white cake mix into a bowl, along with water, oil, and eggs, as per the instructions on the package.

Mix everything up, then grab two separate bowls and add a cup of the batter into each bowl. In one of the bowls, squeeze in a few drops of red food coloring. In the other, add some blue food coloring.

Pour the red batter into the bottom of a bundt cake pan. Next, pour in the white batter, and add the blue batter on top.

Stick the cake pan into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for forty minutes. Let the cake cool down in the pan for about ten minutes before attempting to remove it.

Next, grab three small bowls and a container of vanilla frosting. Split the frosting between the three bowls and add drops of red and blue food coloring to two of the bowls.

Microwave the bowls of frosting for ten to twenty seconds until the consistency is thin enough for you to drizzle all over the cake. The drizzled frosting resembles colorful fireworks!

