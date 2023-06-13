If You Want Your Wedding Website To Stand Out, Here Are A Couple Of Things You Can Do That Aren’t Quite Conventional, But They Sure Are Memorable For Your Guests

Are you currently undergoing the early stages of the wedding planning process? If so, now’s the time to start working on your wedding website.

Creating a wedding website is one task that should definitely not be left at the end of your to-do list.

The aim of a wedding website is to compile information about your big day in one spot so your guests can have someplace they can conveniently refer to if they have questions.

It serves as a very useful tool, and your guests will appreciate having as much guidance as possible.

Of course, you’ll have the essential information, such as the time, date, and address of the ceremony and reception.

But if you want to make your wedding website stand out, here are some unconventional items you should include to enhance the experience for your guests.

Dress Code

You probably added a short line on your wedding invitations about what guests should wear, but if you’re planning something with a unique theme or specific colors, be sure to go into more detail on your wedding website.

It’s a good way to ensure everyone dresses appropriately and that your wedding photos will turn out nicely. You can also tack on tips on how to dress in accordance with the weather of your wedding location.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.