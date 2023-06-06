If Your Dream Is To Say “I Do” In A Royal Setting, Then A Regencycore Wedding Might Just Be What You’ve Been Searching For

If your dream is to say “I do” in a royal setting, then a regencycore wedding might be just what you’ve been searching for.

Regencycore is an aesthetic based on the looks from England’s Regency period, which ran from the years 1811 to 1820.

The trend has come into popularity in recent times, largely due to social media influence and the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The refined, sophisticated approach of regencycore lends itself wonderfully to elegant wedding ceremonies and receptions. It allows brides to experience the princess fantasies they’ve had since they were little girls.

However, this style must be done right. There is a fine line between regal and garish. Some key aspects of the regencycore aesthetic are tasteful roses, vintage gowns, grand ballrooms, and venues that resemble a palace.

Regencycore Wedding Dresses

In Bridgerton, corsets and empire-waist dresses are staples that will give you a flattering silhouette. Pearl embellishments, brocade, and elaborate headpieces should also be part of your outfit. Gowns with a fuller skirt are what you would expect a princess dress to look like.

Don’t be afraid to accessorize with long opera gloves and a sparkling tiara to create a poised, romantic look that appears to be straight out of a fairytale.

It’s your time to shine!

