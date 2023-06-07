If You’re A College Grad, Here’s A List Of The Best Places For You To Move To Right Now

We’re nearing the end of graduation season, which means many new college graduates are entering the ‘real world.’

Being fresh out of college can be a very intimidating experience as you look for your dream job and eventually find your own place to live.

If you’re a recent college graduate struggling to figure out your next move, you may want to consider living in these U.S. cities to set yourself up for a bright financial future.

While many people may think of the city of Denver when thinking of places to live in Colorado, the city of Colorado Springs actually offers a better market for recent college graduates.

Colorado Springs has exhibited job growth and has a large population of young people. Additionally, affordable rent prices from the city make it an excellent spot for recent graduates.

If you’re a recent graduate looking to stay on the west coast, try looking into Spokane, Washington. Although many young people wish to flee to Seattle, data from Zillow shows that the average rent cost in Spokane is around $660 cheaper than the average rent cost in Seattle.

Plus, it’s the perfect place to be if you’re a basketball lover, with the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament, the Spokane Hoopfest, being held there annually.

If you’re a recent college graduate looking to enter the insurance industry, check out Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines has become known as a global insurance hub, so it is the perfect place for graduates looking for a job in that field.

Additionally, Zillow shows that the average rent in Des Moines is $1,202, which is much lower than other major cities in the U.S.

