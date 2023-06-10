If You’re Searching For An Easy Snack To Make, Try These Mini Churro Bites

If you’ve been searching for an easy, addictive snack, look no further! These mini bite-sized churros are exactly what you’ve been missing.

Coated in a thick layer of cinnamon and sugar, these churros will become your go-to comfort food in no time.

TikToker Ariana Ruiz (@arimonika) has a recipe for mini churro bites that are fresh, crispy, and delightfully scrumptious. So don’t wait; try them today, and you’ll be chomping on churros very soon!

First, start off by melting one-fourth cup of butter, two tablespoons of brown sugar, and half a teaspoon of salt in a saucepan. Next, pour one cup of water and mix until you achieve a slight simmer.

Add in one cup of all-purpose flour and keep mixing until it turns into a thick dough. Then, remove it from the heat for thirty minutes.

Add a teaspoon of vanilla and three eggs, one at a time. After mixing, you should be left with a melted-looking dough.

For the cinnamon and sugar coating, combine one-third cup of sugar and one tablespoon of cinnamon.

Adjust the churros to the size of your choice and cook them in a pan filled with vegetable oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they are golden brown.

Once they are fully cooked, remove them and place them onto a paper towel to dab the excess oil off.

