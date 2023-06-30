If You’re Worried About Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fireworks, Here Are A Few Helpful Tips

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you may be worrying about your four-legged friends.

While the holiday is typically filled with seaside fun, family get-togethers, and barbecues, pets are often terrified of one main component: festive firework displays.

Fireworks can cause dogs and other pets to experience extreme anxiety. Sometimes they freeze up with fear, other times, they bark or dangerously act out by bolting or charging.

And when these situations arise, it can be stressful for owners, too, who are not sure what to do.

But there is still time to prepare both yourself and your pet for the holiday. Here are some helpful tips and tricks on how to calm dogs, cats, horses, and other small animals amidst fireworks.

Helping Doggos Deal With Fireworks

Leading up to summer– the firework season– dog owners can plan ahead to help get their pups acclimated to a safe space.

First, designate an area that can be your dog’s safe spot. This area should be one of the quietest regions of your home where your dog can feel safe and in control. For this reason, it’s also important that you don’t interfere with your pup when they’re relaxing in that area– whether that be your home office or basement.

Next, start to train your dog to associate the space with calm, positive experiences. Leave their favorite toys in the area or set them up with a good bone. Just be sure not to impose on them while they’re soaking up the space.

