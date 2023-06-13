If You’re Worried About Your Social Circle Shrinking As You Get Older, The 7 Friends Theory Will Certainly Make You Feel Better

As you enter adulthood, you might find yourself surrounded by fewer friends than ever before. Your social circle is shrinking, and you’re wondering if you need to double down on your efforts to make new friends.

However, you don’t need a big roster of friends to enjoy what friendships have to offer, so don’t wear yourself out trying to keep in touch with everyone on your contacts list.

Have you heard of the “7 friends theory” on TikTok? It states that you only need a close-knit group of seven friends in your life to be fulfilled and happy.

The theory emphasizes that the quality of your friends is more important than quantity. It also lays out seven roles that each friend should occupy.

The first is the friend you’ve had since childhood. This person is the one you grew up with, and although you both may have changed a lot since you were kids, you still have that special connection that goes way back.

Next is the friend that makes you laugh, even during tough times. They can find a way to bring humor into any situation and lighten the mood when needed.

The third friend is someone you can go a long time without talking to, but when you do get together, it’s almost as if no time has passed at all.

Fourth is the person you can say anything to. They will withhold judgment and listen to you spill your deepest, darkest secrets.

You should also have a friend who is like a sister to you. You steal each other’s clothes, scheme devious plans together, and won’t let each other forget your most embarrassing moments. Sometimes, you’ll bicker like actual siblings, but you never hold grudges.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.