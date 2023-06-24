It Can’t Be Summer Without At Least One Pasta Salad At Your Next Party Or Picnic, And She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Italian Pasta Salad With Tortellini

Summer wouldn’t be summer without at least one pasta salad at a party or a picnic. If you’re looking to impress guests and satisfy the munchies, an Italian pasta salad will do the trick!

TikToker Samantha Busch (@samantha.busch) has an Italian pasta salad recipe that you can make. There’s a lot to love about this dish. It’s packed with flavors that all work together in harmony.

It includes tasty Italian ingredients like olives, salami, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella, all tossed in a tangy salad dressing.

Fresh mozzarella truly elevates this pasta salad, so if you can find some, that would be amazing. If not, your pasta salad will still be splendid!

In place of fresh mozzarella, use mozzarella pearls. Salami also helps add a touch of savoriness.

Start by cooking one package of tortellini according to the directions on the package. The tortellini shells work to soak up the dressing and retain its flavor, so the pasta salad will stay as delicious as ever, even after it has been sitting in the refrigerator for a few days.

Next, let the pasta cool down. Once it’s cooled, dump it into a large bowl and cover it with a cup of balsamic dressing.

Then, add in one cup of chopped spinach, two cups of chopped salami and pepperoni, three-quarters of a cup of chopped black olives, a half cup of chopped sun-dried tomatoes, a cup of mozzarella pearls, and a quarter cup of parmesan cheese.

It’s important for the vegetables to be cut into bite-sized pieces because it allows you to get a taste of everything in a single bite, causing an explosion of flavor that your tongue will thank you for.

