Lately, There Has Been A Resurgence Of Interest In The Preppy Look, And It’s True That Varsity Jackets Are Trending Again

For most, the word “preppy” conjures up images of boat shoes, argyle sweater vests, and plaid pleated skirts. Cher’s wardrobe from the movie Clueless basically sums up what the preppy style is all about.

Lately, there has been a resurgence of interest in the preppy look. It’s true; varsity jackets are trending again.

The style can be traced back to Ivy League schools, particularly at Harvard University. The Harvard baseball team wore sweaters branded with an “H,” which eventually evolved into the traditional letterman jacket that has become the symbol of the prep aesthetic today.

Varsity jackets feature contrasting colors on the sleeves and body of the garment and usually include a school logo on the chest.

A varsity jacket’s casual fit can help add retro vibes and put a sporty spin on your outfit. They are the perfect transitional piece for heading into autumn, but their versatility makes them a staple for summer as well.

Here are some ways you can wear a varsity jacket in the summer.

Pair an evergreen varsity jacket with a white pleated skirt for the most classic of looks. Chunky high-top sneakers will complete the ensemble.

It’s effortless, feminine, and takes you back several decades.

Since it’s summer, opt for a pastel letterman jacket. Pale pinks, baby blues, and soft lavenders are here to stay.

