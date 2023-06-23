Look Out For These Key Signs To Figure Out If A Guy Is Just Wasting Your Time

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Time is our most precious commodity. So, any guy who leaves you questioning the future of your relationship just is not worth it.

This can obviously be extremely difficult to recognize at the beginning of a relationship. Plus, practically no one ever becomes exclusive while knowing that their partnership will ultimately hit a dead-end.

Instead, most people enter relationships with hopes that they will last, that they will find “their person” and build a future together.

But, as time goes on, high hopes and good intentions might not be enough to shape your romantic path. And once a guy reveals that he just really is not in it for the long haul, you may walk away feeling blindsided, brokenhearted, and like you just wasted a ton of time.

Thankfully, though, you don’t have to just wait around until a guy spells out his own intentions to save yourself some heartache and precious effort. No, you can just keep an eye out for these key signs that your new beau might be wasting your time, and it’s probably time to cut it off.

Signs A Guy Will Not Commit To You

This first one might seem obvious, but if a guy claims he does not want to be in a relationship, there is no changing his mind.

Stop trying to win him over or show him what he could have. First of all, he has not yet earned such attention and effort. Remember that that is reserved for guys who show you they are ready.

