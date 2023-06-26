Looking Back On Her Wedding Day, She Can’t Help But Feel Like She Picked The Wrong Bridesmaid Because He Friend Really Ruined Everything

This woman is venting about her wedding, and while she was happy with how everything went, she feels like she might have made a mistake in choosing one of her bridesmaids.

Throughout the wedding planning process, one bridesmaid, in particular, was causing some difficulty. There were numerous occasions when she felt like this friend of hers was making everything about herself instead of focusing on the big day.

The group chat that was started for all the bridesmaids to communicate soon became a place where her friend was just sending memes, and she felt that the chat was out of her control. Not only was the bridesmaid self-centered, but she also showed up hours late to the bachelorette party!

When it came down to selecting a dress for the wedding day, the bridesmaid procrastinated and avoided discussing it at all costs. Despite her offering her help, the bride felt as though her friend viewed getting a bridesmaids dress for her wedding as being a chore.

“I spent more time trying to help her pick out her dress than I did picking out my own gown,” she explained.

The bridesmaid was also confiding in the other bridesmaids rather than the bride, which was hurtful to her. She felt confused as to why her friend of over 10 years was behaving this way and didn’t seem to realize how much stress she was causing.

At this point, she began to wonder if she made the right decision about picking her friend to be a bridesmaid. On top of all of the typical stress of planning a wedding, this bridesmaid was significantly adding to it.

She sent out a message to all of the bridesmaids, reminding them that if they needed to decide on a dress, and if they could not, for whatever reason, they were always welcome to attend the wedding as a guest instead and step down as a bridesmaid.

“She quickly ordered samples. I wish she had taken the out. I didn’t want to lose a friend over this by telling her I didn’t want her in my wedding party anymore, but I really question if she is a friend at all,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.