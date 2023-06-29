Mission Style Architecture Has Roots In The Mediterranean Region And Dates Back To The Twentieth Century

If you’ve ever been to California, you’ve definitely spotted a mission style home before. They are very common in California, specifically Southern California, and throughout the Southwest, including states like Texas and New Mexico.

Mission style architecture has its roots in the Mediterranean region and dates back to the twentieth century. It is sometimes referred to as the “Western Craftsman.”

This style of architecture arose from the Mission Revival and the Spanish Colonial Revival. The Mission Revival was a preservation movement that occurred in the 1880s. Mission style depots were built all over the state.

Later on, California architects started embracing the style. They were also inspired by the Spanish Colonial designs and combined elements from both. That’s how mission style architecture came to be.

In addition to houses, churches and train stations were constructed using this design after it skyrocketed into popularity.

Compared to other architectural designs, mission style is quite plain and simple. The lack of any excessive decoration helps highlight the quality of the materials.

Some of the main features of mission style houses are smooth, stucco walls, tiled roofs, tall archways, broad, overhanging eaves, covered courtyards, and wrought iron gates.

Most mission style homes have roofs that are red terracotta. They also usually have white exteriors to allow the rich details of the tiled roofs to shine, but earthy tones are sometimes found on these structures.

Wood is also a key characteristic of mission style homes. Home interiors are made of dark wood, including the floors and baseboards. In addition, wooden beams run across the ceilings. The beams are carved by hand as well as any other decorative details.

