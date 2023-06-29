Once You’ve Been Dating Around For A While, It Can Be Hard To Realize That Maybe You Should Take A Step Away

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Caiti McGowan.

Once you’ve been dating around for a while, it can be hard to realize that maybe you should take a step out of the dating world. It can be a difficult transition, and you might think that continuing to date is better than the alternative– being alone.

But to prevent wasting your or anyone else’s time, it’s important to recognize when you need to take a break. Here are a few signs that you might need to hit the pause button on dating.

1. You’re Still Not Over Your Ex

If a serious relationship that you were in has ended, it’s important to heal from that on your own before jumping straight back into dating. If loneliness is what’s hitting you hard, make it a point to spend extra time with your friends and family doing the things that you love.

If you get into the dating world while your feelings still lie with someone else, it’s only going to cause hurt to you and others.

2. Dating Feels Like A Chore

News flash: you don’t have to be constantly dating people. If you don’t really want to put in the effort that it takes to go on dates, and you are just doing it so you can tell people that you’re dating around, then this is your sign to take a break from it.

If anyone asks about your dating life, it’s perfectly okay to tell them that you simply don’t have one at the moment!

