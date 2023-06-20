People Share The Moments When They Thought “I’m Out Of Here” And Went Running For The Hills After Horrible First Dates

Anyone who has ever dipped their toe into the dating pool has gone on a bad first date. It’s like a rite of passage.

But the real (and more interesting) question is, when was your “a-ha moment?” You know, the instance you realized things were headed south fast, and you had to devise an escape plan ASAP.

Well, one Redditor recently decided to pose this question to the online community, asking daters to share their very own “I’m out of here” moments. And some of the responses are both hilarious and horrifying at the same time.

His Date Pooped In Public

“Legitimately when she said she needed to take a wee as we walked down a back alley to the next bar. She pulled down her jeans, took a poop behind a trash can, then searched in the trash can and wiped with a sheet of newspaper.”

“I was totally infatuated with her after working with her for a few months, and in 30 seconds, it disappeared fast. I just don’t get why she didn’t want until the next bar?”

–[Deleted]

Her Date Expected Her To Be Okay With Getting “Passed Around”

“This guy and I were eating dinner after chatting for a couple of weeks, and unprompted and completely unrelated to what was being discussed– in the middle of something I was saying– he said something along the lines of, ‘So, you know, in order for this to work you’re gonna have to share yourself, right? My friends and I like to pass girls around.'”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.